Our world lost a little sparkle as our Mother and Grandmother, Charlene Vadis Brough Earl peacefully passed away at her home in front of her big picture window. Charlene was born on December 5, 1929, to Clarence “Curly” Raymond Brough & Vadis Mary Marble in Tremonton, Utah, where she grew up with her two younger brothers Kent & Darwin.

She was a devoted daughter who loved, supported and cared for her parents. She was a “delight” to her mother who was a skilled seamstress. She enjoyed sewing beautiful clothing for her only daughter to wear including her wedding dress, which she wore when she married her high school sweetheart Sherman D. Earl on June 9, 1948, in the Logan, Utah Temple. Charlene would later use those talents learned from her mother to sew beautiful clothes for her own children and grandchildren.

Together Sherm and Charlene raised five children on a farm in Fielding, Utah. This is where they taught their children how to work. Many memories were made and lessons learned out working in the fields together. Her children were a source of great pride and joy and she loved them dearly.

After raising her children, her father-in-law, Charles Leo Earl paid for her to take an art class. This ignited a passion in her and she quickly became a skilled artist. The Cottage Restaurant became an art gallery for her beautiful oil paintings which have become treasures to many. Using the funds saved from the sale of her paintings, she purchased a home in Mesa, AZ for her and Sherm to enjoy the winter months. She also developed a love for crafting. If she could paint or sew something on it, she did. Many memories were made traveling all over selling her creations at various arts craft fairs.

Charlene was blessed with 24 sissys & bubbas and 64 great grandchildren. She loved to make each of them feel special. Her family was everything to her. She would gather them in her home every Sunday for cake and ice cream. This was a cherished time for the adults to visit, the boys to get rowdy in the basement and the girls to have tea parties.

Charlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved sitting in Relief Society with her girlfriends each week, attending the temple with her daughters and found great comfort in conference talks and the Come Follow Me program as her daughters gathered at her home every Sunday to learn together.

Charlene lived her life to the fullest and taught us many things: how to shop, accessorize, and enjoy just one piece of chocolate. The power of magic hour and a good routine. The importance of lipstick and daily journaling. How to never walk past someone in need without giving them $1 and to not be afraid of putting miles on your car. She was admired for her ability to always choose to have a positive attitude no matter the situation and truly lived by the motto, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” She never spoke an unkind word about anyone, was a loyal friend, and treasured each and every one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her sparkle will be greatly missed yet we feel so blessed to have been loved by her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman D. Earl, parents Clarence and Vadis Brough, brothers Kent and Darwin, son-in- law DeVerl Anger, daughter-in-law Joni Earl, grandson Tate Anger and great grandchildren Lindsay Lee Holland, Teagan Taft Anger.

She leaves behind her four children, Chuck (Marta) Earl, Charla (Paul) Jensen, Denise (DeVerl) Anger, David (Janet) Earl, Bret (Tami) Earl, 24 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and a bright, shiny, red, sports car.

A private viewing and graveside service will be held Thursday at the Fielding Stake Center and Fielding cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.

We would like to thank the community of Fielding, Utah for loving and caring for our sweet mom and grandma for many years and especially her two daughters who compassionately loved and cared for her and were by her side until the very end.