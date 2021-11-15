June 26, 1955 – November 15, 2021 (age 66)

Cordell Pulsipher, 66, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Logan Regional Hospital.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Paradise 1st Ward Chapel, 155 East 9400 South in Paradise.

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Friday at the church from 10:00 to 11:30 AM.

A complete obituary will appear at www.whitepinefunerals.com

To join the service via Zoom, please click on the following: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86355302060?pwd=a2NnNERI…

Passcode: 362666

