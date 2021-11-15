Dalline Andersen Cooper

September 23, 1929 – November 13, 2021 (age 92)

Dalline was born September 23rd 1929 to George Henry and Ruth (Bullen) Andersen in Richmond Utah.

Her siblings are Velle (deceased), Marian (deceased) Robert (deceased) Howard and Marie.

She married William Ira Cooper on April 13 1948 in Elko NV then later the marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple on April 30th 1964.

Ira died on Halloween 1980 leaving her to carry on for another forty one years alone.

They had five children Charon (deceased) Jeff (Lora), LeeAnn, Kenna and Kerry. She has nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She worked for Logan City Schools as a school cook for 31 plus years at the Woodruff school.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Legacy House for their loving care.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal services. She will be buried in the Logan Cemetery next to her husband and son.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.