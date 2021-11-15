December 3, 1989 – October 13, 2021 (age 32)

Within any family there is always a Pillar of Strength. It is someone who is very dependable, supportive and encouraging. Sadly, our family lost theirs on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 to this unforgiving virus. She is the late Mrs. Damaris Tauolo Sikoloni-Uili, favorably known as Oloh!

Oloh was born on December 03, 1989, to the union of Lopa and Falanika Sikoloni of Pagai, American Samoa. She is the eldest daughter of eight. Oloh received her formal education at Alofau Elementary School, then graduated Fagaitua High School 2007, and a few college courses at ASCC. She gained so many employment records- from television newsroom to being an educator, to working at hard labor productions such as the tuna cannery and turkey plantation. She was a talented homemaker. She loved to bake, cater, coordinate event decor, DIY printing, choreograph dance, and most of all being a super MOM to her daughter and her many nieces and nephews. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; physical and virtual contact with friends and families.

Oloh was raised in a religious family, with a strong belief that Jehovah promises the hope of resurrection to reunite with our loved ones (Isaiah 29:16). She married Moeveve Uili on December 4th, 2019. They raised one sweet daughter Destbarfinamiranani Tuaoloa Uili and went on to foster countless children, including nieces and nephews she holds dear to her heart.

Oloh is survived by her husband, Moeveve Uili of Saleimoa, Samoa , her daughter Destbarfinamiranani; parents, Lopa and Falanika; mother in-love, Asopesio Uili; sisters, Barbara, Dolly, Babette, Destba; brothers, Matthew, M.J, Maoch Sikoloni; nieces and nephew Batthoahmjey, Bethanroger, Beryleilynn, Matthew, Makayla, Mayanne, Johnny, and cousins.

Her family paid tribute to her, “ Oloh was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she opened her heart and her home to anyone who needed her help, especially fostering children over the years. She’s vivacious, fun-loving and family oriented. At her last strength she spelled out the word “LOVE” in one of her sister’s palm, knowing that she LOVED her babies regardless of her health. Her uncanny ability to reach people in deep and positive ways weighs heavy in our hearts. She will be sorely missed.”

Family, friends, and those whose lives Damaris “Oloh” touched are cordially invited to the White Pine Funeral Home 753 S 100 E, Logan Utah 84321, from 12pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021, to reminisce, grieve, support and bid farewell to Oloh one more time. Following her funeral service is the reception, held at Riverwoods Conference Center- 615S Riverwood Pkwy, Logan UT 84321.

For those who would like to attend virtually, a zoom link will be provided here for the funeral service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.