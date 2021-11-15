Exhausted hikers rescued off of Wellsville Mountains

Written by Will Feelright
November 15, 2021

LOGAN — Search and rescue teams were called out to help three tired hikers on the Wellsville Mountains Sunday night. The teams were dispatched around 6:30 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, the three hikers called 911 from the ridge. The man and two women were reportedly exhausted and suffering from frostbite.

Search and rescue teams headed out on foot to try and reach the stranded hikers. A helicopter was also dispatched, due to the remote location and lateness of the day.

The helicopter was able to reach the man and women within a couple hours and transport them safely off of the mountain.

