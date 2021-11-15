February 8, 1941 – November 14, 2021 (age 80)

Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Gary Vance Hunsaker, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah from complications of Covid 19 Pneumonia.

He was born on February 8, 1941 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Oscar LeVan and Lois Vance Hunsaker. He was raised and educated in Honeyville, Utah. Gary graduated from Box Elder High School in 1959 and graduated from BYU in Computer Science.

He married Patricia Anne Gaffney in December of 1963. They welcomed three children, Julie, Kristen, and Travis. They were later divorced. Gary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Bishopric, scout master and received his Silver Beaver award. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, loved to collect sports memorabilia, loved to travel and genealogy.

Surviving are his three children, Julie (Ernest) Chilvers of Warwick, RI; Kristen Young of Taylorsville, UT; Travis (Melinda) Hunsaker of Garden City, UT; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Van Hunsaker and three sisters: Gaylene Keetch, Pam Peterson and DeeAnn Moyes; one stepsister and two stepbrothers, Darla McLaughlin; Douglas Pugmire and Daryl Pugmire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Dennis Hunsaker and one stepbrother, Donald Pugmire.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Honeyville Cemetery.

