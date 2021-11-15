Jury trial set for Logan man charged with raping woman multiple times

LOGAN — The case against a 26-year-old Logan mans suspected of raping a woman multiple times in 2019 is headed to trial. Arthur B. Robinson has been in the Cache County Jail for more than a year, waiting for the case to proceed through the court system.

Robinson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged in two cases with four counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of rape and two counts of object rape, all first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Cara Tangaro asked for a jury trial in the case that allegedly occurred around 2019. She said the case would likely last four days.

According to several arrest reports, the alleged victim contacted the Logan City Police Department in September 2020. She claimed Robinson, who she had been in a long-term relationship with, had raped and sexually abused her seven times, while she told him “no” or tried to push him away.

The allegations reportedly happened between November 2019 and June 2020. They occurred at both the woman’s and Robinson’s residences. Since one of those locations were outside the city, Logan police notified the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the remaining incidents.

The reports outlined how the alleged victim called Robinson during the investigation. During the call, he admitted to being manipulative, coercive, and selfish, and assaulting her about 20 times.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard scheduled the trial for Feb. 1-4. He also ordered Robinson to appear again in court for a final pretrial conference Jan. 10.

Robinson is being held in jail without bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com