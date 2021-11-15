Justin Bean named Mountain West Player of the Week

Photo by Robert K. Scott

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball senior forward Justin Bean has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week after averaging a double-double in the Aggies’ opening contests of the 2021-22 season. Additionally, Bean was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week, voted on by a state-wide panel.

With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.

Bean (Moore, Oklahoma) recorded back-to-back double-doubles as Utah State went 1-1 to open its 2021-22 campaign. In the Aggies’ 72-69 loss to the Aggies of UC Davis, Bean finished the game with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, shooting 50.0 percent (5-of-10) from the floor, 33.3 percent (1-of-3) from behind the 3-point line and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) at the free throw line. Additionally, Bean finished with one assist and one steal.

In the Aggies’ 85-74 victory over Richmond, Bean scored a career-high 30 points and added a game-high 13 rebounds while shooting 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the floor, 75.0 percent (3-of-4) from behind the 3-point line and 71.4 percent (5-of-7) at the free throw line. Bean also logged three assists, two steals and one block during the game. Bean’s 30 points are the second-most in a single game by a player in the MW this season.

For the week, Bean averaged 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 61.5 percent (16-of-26) from the floor, 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from behind the 3-point line and 76.9 percent (13-of-13) at the free throw line.

Utah State, in the middle of the 12-day road trip, will begin competition in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday, Nov. 18, facing Penn at Noon (MT). Fans can watch the game live on ESPNU.

