November 12, 1954 – November 15, 2021 (age 67)



Kim John Wakley, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 15th, 2021, surrounded by his three children and wife of 44 years.

Kim was born on November 12th, 1954 in Malad, Idaho. He is the second of five children of Dee and RaeLene Wakley. He was raised and educated in Malad and was a graduate of Malad High School, Class of 1973. He married Mary Loomis on January 27th, 1978. They made their home in Malad where Kim worked at Thiokol for 34 years until his retirement.

Kim loved fishing, hunting, and the outdoors; but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, particularly supporting and teasing his grandchildren.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was well known for his wit, unique sense of humor, and dad jokes. He was kind to everyone he met and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He is survived by his wife Mary, three children: Jeramy (Heidi) Wakley of Lehi UT, Jesse (Jennifer) Wakley of Boise ID, Tera (Jon) Daniels of Malad ID and 12 loving grandchildren.

Four siblings: Deb (Rick) VanBebber, Kelly (Janis) Wakley, Mark (Sheila) Wakley, Jill (Kurt) Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dee and RaeLene Wakley and grandparents.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 22nd, 2021 from 10:30am – 11:30 am.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon in the 2nd/5th LDS Church Building located at 20 S 100 W, Malad, ID.

Burial services will follow at the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.