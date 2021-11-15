August 2, 1946 – October 30, 2021 (age 75)
Roberta Clara Livingston, 75 passed peacefully on October 30, 2021 in Brigham, Utah.
She led a life of compassionate service with her eternal companion and best friend, Francis.
She is survived by her Husband Francis Livingston, 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and siblings Nephi Ohai, Anolani (John) Haiola, Laola Kau.
A Remembrance of Life will be held at 10 AM on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 9:45 AM.
Memories may be shared at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
The services may be viewed via Zoom at the following: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88533985024?pwd=ajhoNjhJ…
Passcode: 709794