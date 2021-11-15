August 2, 1946 – October 30, 2021 (age 75)

Roberta Clara Livingston, 75 passed peacefully on October 30, 2021 in Brigham, Utah.

She led a life of compassionate service with her eternal companion and best friend, Francis.

She is survived by her Husband Francis Livingston, 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and siblings Nephi Ohai, Anolani (John) Haiola, Laola Kau.

A Remembrance of Life will be held at 10 AM on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah.

A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 9:45 AM.

Memories may be shared at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

The services may be viewed via Zoom at the following: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88533985024?pwd=ajhoNjhJ…

Passcode: 709794