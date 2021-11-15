Utah State’s Deven Thompkins named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

Deven Thompkins celebrates after making a catch vs Hawai'i on Oct. 30, 2021 on Merlin Olsen Field in Logan, Utah. Photo by Robert K. Scott

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins is one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., announced Monday.

Thompkins is the first Aggie named a semifinalist since Kevin Curtis in 2001.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

Three finalists for the award will be named on Monday, Nov. 23, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 9, as part of The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Thompkins leads the nation in receiving (144.1 ypg) and all-purpose yards (169.9 pg), and is eighth in the nation in receptions (7.7 pg) and 16th in receiving touchdowns with eight. He also leads the nation with eight 100-yard receiving games this year, including six straight, and is the only player in the nation with five games of 170-plus receiving yards.

On the season, the 5-foot-8, 155-pound native of Fort Myers, Florida, has caught 77 passes for 1,441 yards and is just 91 yards shy of breaking Curtis’ school record of 1,531 yards receiving that was set in 2001. Thompkins and Curtis currently share the school record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games, as well, with six.

In Utah State’s 48-17 win at San José State last weekend, Thompkins recorded the eighth 100-yard receiving game of the season and his career as he had five receptions for 127 yards. Thompkins’ eight 100-yard receiving games this season are the third-most in school history. Nakia Jenkins set the school record with nine 100-yard receiving games in 1996 and Curtis tied that record in 2001.

Thompkins has caught 146 passes for 2,256 yards in his career and ranks seventh all-time in school history in receiving yards and eighth all-time in receptions. The school record for receiving yards is 2,943 set by Kendal Smith (1985-88), while the school record for receptions is 178 set by Kevin Robinson (2004-07). Thompkins is just the 11th player in school history to post 2,000 receiving yards in a career and the first since Robinson in 2007.

Thompkins has led Utah State in receptions in all 10 games this season, which includes tying for the team lead in two games. Thompkins has also led the team in receiving yards nine times, and has caught at least one touchdown pass in six games this season.

Thompkins and the Aggies (8-2, 5-1 MW) are back at home on Saturday, Nov. 20, when they host Wyoming (5-5, 1-5) on Senior Night. The game, which will be televised on CBS Sports Network, is slated to kick off at 6 p.m.

Biletnikoff Award Semifinalists

Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

David Bell, Purdue

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Drake London, USC

Chris Olave, Ohio State

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky

Deven Thompkins, Utah State

Jameson Williams, Alabama