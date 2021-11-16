American Mothers Conference with Dan Truman rescheduled at a new venue

Utah Theatre file photo

LOGAN — It was originally scheduled to be held earlier this month, on November 3rd. However the 32nd annual Family Conference sponsored by American Mothers of Utah was cancelled because of COVID-19 affecting one of the key performers.

But on KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Diane Weese, past-president of American Mothers of Utah said the rescheduled event will be held Sunday evening, November 28th at 7p.m. at a new venue, the historic Utah Theatre on west Center Street in downtown Logan.

“Michael Ballam has made that possible for us, and we do appreciate that so much. The beauty of this event is it’s for families, it’s for all different faiths, more or less an interfaith devotional type thing on this Sunday evening. And a great way to close the Thanksgiving holiday,” she explained.

The night has the same theme as scheduled before, “Bring Us Home’

“Dan Truman is back and healthy, a wonderful pianist for the Nashville Tribute Band and also if you’re older like me, you’ll know Diamond Rio and enjoy their music, they’re from Nashville. He is truly a great, great performer and we are so lucky to have him join us.”

Also re-scheduled – the Cedar Ridge Kindergartners performance.

Weese said the program will be recorded LIVE that night, and following the conference you can watch it on Youtube under the heading American Mothers Utah.