Christmas Tree cutting permits for sale in Preston

Caribou National Forest in Franklin County, Idaho offers another option for families wanting cut a fresh Christmas Tree.

PRESTON – Harvesting a Christmas tree in Idaho may be an option for family Christmas tree hunters.

Tree permits are now available in Franklin County, Idaho for Caribou National Forest.

Tony Cazier, a sales-clerk at Stokes True Value in Preston and the local vendor for tree permits, said the Caribou Forest Christmas Tree cutting permits are now on sale at the store.

“The Forest Service gives up to 2,000 permits; they can also be purchased online at recreation.gov or at the Ranger District offices by phone,” she said. “The permits come with a map that shows where people can go cut trees and other need-to-know instructions.”

She sold 600 permits the first Saturday after they got the permits. People can only harvest one tree tag per household

Caribou National Forest is offering several different methods of obtaining Christmas tree tags.

It is suggested that tree harvesters contact the local Forest Service Ranger office or vendor before going to hunt for trees and make sure the permits are still available.

Ranger District Office payment options range from using a credit or debit card, check, or money order. Cash payments are not available for phone or mail-in options.

When paying with a debit or credit card the permit will be mailed to you the following business day. Other options may be available such as curbside pickup at some Ranger District Offices.

Please plan ahead allowing time to receive your permit.

While traveling through forest service property to cut your Christmas tree please follow the Motorized Vehicle Use Maps available at district offices.