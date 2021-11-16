Countywide curbside green waste collection ends Friday

LOGAN – Officials of the Logan City Environmental Department have announced the end of the countywide green waste collection season.

“Curbside green can collection will end on Friday, Nov. 19,” according to city spokeswoman Emily Malik.

“Roll-off containers designated for green waste materials will also be removed from the community drop-sites located in towns throughout Cache County on that same day,” she adds.

City officials credit the cooperation of county residents for allowing the Logan Landfill to recycle more than 14,000 tons of green waste materials annually.

Malik reminds county residents that they will still be able to take green waste to the Logan City Green Waste Facility for free throughout the year.

The city’s green waste collection season will resume in the spring of 2022, Malik explains. Curbside green waste collection service will then be available in select cities for a monthly fee of $5.

For additional information about green waste collection service, Malik recommends that county residents call 435-716-9755 or access the website at www.loganutah.org.