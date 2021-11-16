May 3, 1961 – November 15, 2021 (age 60)

Darren Clyde Muir, age 61, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones on November 15, 2021.

He was born on May 3, 1960, to Clyde and Beth Muir. He was the second oldest child. He was raised with his three sisters, Julie, Stephanie and Monika (Vern Callahan) in Mendon, Utah. Darren had four sons, Casey, Cameron (Jason Casper), Jaydon Bryan (Day), and Chayston Bryan (Breana), and a daughter, Rylie.

Darren was a mechanic for most of his life, he spent the latter part of his life working for the Union Pacific Railroad as a mechanic where he gained a lot of friendships with incredible people. His friends from the Union were always there for him, especially over these last several months. He resided with his wife in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Darren loved his dog, Alice. The reunion over the rainbow bridge must have been a joyful one! He also loved fast cars, especially his Corvette. He always had an eye for the mystical and magical and loved Dragons. But most of all he loved his family, friends and his neighbors.

After 15 years of sharing a life together, on July 17, 2021, Darren married his rock, Andrea Le Fowkes in Clearfield, Utah. Andrea never left his side and provided the most tender care and expressed the utmost precious words during Darren’s fight.

Our family would like to express a special thanks to the nurses and all the Hospice Care personnel for their compassion and understanding during this difficult time of loss.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.

