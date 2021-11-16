Demonstration night will demonstrate that physics can be fun

LOGAN — You are invited to Utah State University this Friday evening for USU Physics’ November Demo Show.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, laboratory supervisor with USU’s Department of Physics, James Coburn, described one of the demonstrations that will be both entertaining and informative.

“We’re going to set up a simple experiment that anybody can do if you take a pair of glasses and you can look at them and see right off if they’re near-sighted or far-sighted and look for astigmatisms and things like that too,” Coburn explains.

He said, of course, they’ll ask for permission to use someone’s glasses. The theme for the demo event is “Let There Be Light”.

“This is our 14th annual demo show. Every year I pick a topic and then I find everything I can on that topic, every thing that looks interesting to me and public, I hope, and come up with all the demonstrations I can. That way I put together a good show on a topic and I build up our demonstration equipment as well.”

Other demonstrations will include answering the questions – How do different kinds of light bulbs produce light? Is light a wave or a particle? And – Where do the colors of the rainbow come from?

The event will be held at 7p.m. Friday in the Emert Auditorium (room ESLC 130) of the Eccles Science Learning Center on campus. Admission is free.