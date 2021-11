November 13, 2021

Duane George Chadwick, 96, of North Logan, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the Bentwood LDS Chapel, 1650 East 2600 North.

There will be a viewing on Friday evening from 6-8 pm in the Allen Mortuary of North Logan and at the church from 11:30 – 12:30 pm.

The funeral will also be broadcast via Zoom at www.allenmortuaries.com

