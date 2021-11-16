Funeral services set for former Hyrum woman killed in car crash

Nadine Keeley

AMERICAN FORK — Funeral services have been announced for a former longtime Hyrum resident who died earlier this month in a traffic crash. Nadine A. Keeley was traveling in a car with her two daughters, Becky Keeley and Claudia Webb, when they were struck by another vehicle in American Fork, Nov. 6.

According to the American Fork Police Department, the three women were near 200 East and State St. As they were driving west, an eastbound car with two male occupants, lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with the women’s vehicle. Police said the men were traveling at a high rate of speed.

Nadine was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital, where she later passed away. Claudia was also hospitalized and later died of her injuries. Becky remains in stable condition in an Orem hospital.

Funeral services for Nadine Keeley will be held at the Hyrum Utah North Stake Center at 1 p.m. on Friday. Claudia’s funeral will be held in Orem on Thursday.

According to Nadine’s obituary, the 91-year-old grew up without indoor plumbing or electricity on a rural sheep farm in Burlington, Wyoming. She and her husband, Art Keeley moved to Hyrum in 1966.

Nadine’s family remember her for her unconditional love, home-cooked meals, limitless treats, and handmade clothes, quilts and afghans. She was known for always making time to listen, play games and read books.

