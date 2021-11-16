Logan man bound over for trial on charges of sexually abusing a child

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man is being bound over for trial on charges of sexually abusing a child in 2016. David Matthew Thomas Russell is suspected of molesting and assaulting the then 8-year-old girl, who was an acquaintance.

Court records show, Russell participated in a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He previously was charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Judge Brandon Maynard ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence during the hearing, including a written statement from the alleged victim. He ordered Russell to appear again in court Dec. 13.

Defense attorney Joseph Saxton entered pleas of “not guilty” to all of the charges.

Russell is currently out of jail and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

