Utah State men’s basketball announces the signing of Mason Falslev

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has announced the signing of Cache Valley-native Mason Falslev who will join the Aggies for the 2022-23 season.

“We’re really excited to add Mason to our roster and bring him back home,” Odom said. “He’s a dynamic player that’s very athletic and is a winner both in basketball and football. He comes from a great family and we’re looking forward to having him be an Aggie.”

Falslev starred at Sky View High School in Smithfield, earning accolades on the hardwood and on the gridiron. Falslev, a 6-foot-4 guard and starting quarterback for the Bobcats, earned back-to-back 4A state MVP honors in basketball and was the 2019 4A MVP in football. Falslev led SVHS to the 2019 state titles in football and basketball and a runner-up finish in basketball during the 2020 season. Falslev finished his career with the Bobcats as the all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,930 points.

Falslev averaged 20.1 points per game as a senior and added 8.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. As a junior, Falslev led Utah’s Class 4A in scoring and assists, averaging 24.1 ppg and 5.2 apg, while finishing fifth in rebounds and steals with 7.6 rpg and 2.2 spg.

In addition to excelling on the fields of play, Falslev graduated from Sky View with a 3.969 grade point average and was named the Herald Journal Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020. He is currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil and will join the team for the 2022-23 season.

