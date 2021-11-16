Verl Richard Nielsen

Written by Obituaries
November 16, 2021
April 20, 1934 ~ November 15, 2021 (age 87)

Verl was born April 20, 1934, to LaVere and Luella Nielsen in Hyrum, Utah. Verl Richard Nielsen passed away November 15, 2021, UT.

Verl is survived by Richard Nielsen son, Darlene (George) Orduno, daughter. Beverly Jeffers, daughter, LaRee (Doug) Hancock, sister, Douglas (Chryl) Nielsen brother, Elaine Riser, sister, Karen (Ron) Ashliman, sister, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Verl is preceded in death by his parents, Don Nielsen, brother, Valoy Housley, sister.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all members of Rocky Mountain Hospice.

At Verl’s request there will be no formal funeral service held.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.