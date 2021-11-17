2 of Utah’s 13 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday from northern Utah

Two of the 13 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Wednesday occurred in northern Utah. A Box Elder County woman, 45-64 years of age and a Cache County woman, older than 85, were both hospitalized at the time of death.

There have been 3,398 COVID deaths in Utah with 175 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

More than 2,200 new positive cases were included in the UDOH report and 22 percent of them were school-age children. Also, 156 positive cases were were found in Utah’s three northern counties.

There have been 579,376 positive coronavirus cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

In Utah there are 557 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 fewer than reported Tuesday. There are 226 patients in intensive care, nine more than was reported Tuesday. UDOH said 96 percent of all ICU beds were full as of Wednesday. There have been 25,273 hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday 91,060 in the Bear River Health District are fully vaccinated. There have been 194,376 total doses administered in the district the last 20 months.

With 12,518 Utahns tested since Tuesday there are now over 3.8 million people who have been tested and over 7 million total tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

The total case count grew to 32,359 in the Bear River Health District and 30,759 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,507 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,674 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.9 percent.