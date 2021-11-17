Cache Summit to promote public/private brainstorming

CACHE COUNTY – Local officials here are hosting a brainstorming session today (Thursday, Nov. 18) to explore solutions to some of Cache County’s most challenging growth issues.

Representatives from both the public and private sectors will gather at the Cache County Events Center at the County Fairgrounds for the event that has been dubbed the Cache Summit.

The event’s overarching theme is Understanding and Responding to Change, including issues involved housing, water, transportation, economic development and conservation.

“With the rapid growth we’re experiencing here in Cache County, we need our best and brightest to put their heads together to find solutions to the challenges we’re facing,” according to David Zook, the County Executive and emcee of the Cache Summit.

“We can let that growth control us or we can control the growth,” Zook adds. “But, if we’re smart about how we grow, we can turn a potential negative impact into something positive.”

The Cache Summit will begin at 9 a.m. with keynote addresses highlighting how local governments are dealing with growth and how changing circumstances are impacting the private sector.

Other topics for discussion during the day will include trails, agri-tourism, housing barriers, the Logan River Taskforce, infrastructure planning and others.

Zook will also moderate a panel discussion by state lawmakers focusing on transportation, conservation, water issues and the economy.

The Cache Summit is jointly sponsored by the Cache Valley Transit District, the Cache County Council, the Bear River Association of Governments, the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, Utah State University, Smithfield City and numerous private entities.

Additional information about the Cache Summit can be found at www.CacheSummit.com