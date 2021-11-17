October 1, 1957 – November 15, 2021 (age 64)

Our loving mother, sister, mima, cousin and friend, Carol Marie Gaines, 64 passed away November 15, 2021 at the V.A Medical Center in Boise Idaho with loved ones all around her.

Carol was born October 1,1957 in American Fork, Utah to Samuel D Gaines and Alice J Hall.

Carol married Harvey L Brittain on July 23, 1973. Carol and Harvey had 4 children together and then later separated.She then met her second husband and married Lonny A Wilkinson Nov 9, 1983 and they were sealed in the Temple and were later separated.

She is survived by her children: Harvey L Brittain jr, Jeremiah Wilkinson (Stephanie), Steven Wilkinson (Mandy), Wendy Currie (Claton), Bobbie Sue Goodwin, Darcy Maxwell (Robert) and her siblings: Sandra L Griffiths, Gloria Swenson, Kathy Gaines Proctor, David L Gaines. With 14 grand babies and 4 great grand babies. She was a loving mother to all. She can hold her baby boy for all eternity after only having him 13 days on earth.

Funeral services and military honors will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Mink Creek Church, 7316 N. Capital Hill Road, Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 2-2:45 p.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com