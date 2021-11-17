June 5, 1952 – November 13, 2021 (age 69)



Dawna Davene Caudill Christensen 69, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Dawna was born in Pocatello, Id as the 2nd child to LaRae Alice Mann and Delbert Marion Caudill on June 5th 1952. She attended Highland High school and graduated in May of 1970. Immediately after high school she married her high school sweetheart, Elwin Leon Christensen on July 17th 1970. On September 9th 1972 the two were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS temple.

In Dawna’s early years of adulthood she was a determined stay at home mother and homemaker. She and Elwin reared six children, Cami Sue Christensen Kelley born 1971, Alyssa Kym Christensen John born 1973 deceased 2020, Elwin Leon Christensen Jr born 1975, Casey Brad Christensen born 1977, Sandy Thain Christensen born 1978 and Arlen Curtis Christensen born 1982. She dedicated herself to her children and her husband until the children were a little older and in school. In about the mid 1980’s with so many hungry mouths to feed she went to work to help supplement the family income. Dawna worked as office management for numerous doctors and dentists over the years and eventually ended her working years as office management at a manufactured home building company in the early 2000’s.

Dawna was a very modest woman, she enjoyed things and hobbies that were handmade and often from second hand or repurposed materials. She enjoyed arts and crafts including ceramics, toll painting, quilting, and floral arrangements. She had a special affinity for crochet, a skill she learned from her grandmother Alice Myrtle Mann. Over the years she made many things including dresses for her daughters and many clothes for herself and all her children and grandchildren. She made tons of dolls and teddy bears for her children and grandchildren over the years and some are still cherished today. Toward the end of her life she especially loved making crochet socks for her numerous baby granddaughters, she called them jingle socks and they were loved by the little girls because “Nana made them.”

Dawna was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. she is survived by her husband Elwin Leon Christensen Sr, her children Cami, Elwin Jr, Casey (Monica), Sandy (Lapreal), and Arlen. She is also survived by her siblings, brothers Craig and Curtis Caudill and sisters Delena Caudill Elison, Karma Caudill Baker, and Karla Caudill Richards. Dawna had 32 grandchildren and four great grandchildren with two on the way that are all living.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother and father, and her mother and father in law. She is also preceded by her second child Alyssa Kym Christensen John who died tragically and suddenly in July of 2020.

Funeral services will be held Saturday November 20th at 11am in Pocatello, ID in the LDS church at 1700 Kinghorn road.

A viewing will be held at the same location on Friday November 19th from 7-8pm and again the morning of the funeral from 10-11am.

Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID immediately following the funeral service.

The family wishes that anyone who desires to purchase flowers or donate money would consider instead to donate to your local homeless shelter or food bank. Dawna would have wanted that instead.

