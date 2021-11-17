Logan officials report official results of Nov. 2 election

Logan's Board of Canvassers have reported the official results of the Nov. 2 municipal general election.

LOGAN – City officials here have officially certified the results of the Nov. 2 municipal election.

Acting in their capacity as the Board of Canvassers with the assistance of City Recorder Teresa Harris, the members of the Logan City Council certified slightly adjusted vote counts as “a true and correct tabulation” of returns from the 2021 Municipal General Election.

Although the Nov. 16 canvass revealed slightly adjusted vote counts in all municipal races, the previously announced outcomes of those races were unchanged.

In the race for mayor, the official canvass reported 4,100 votes for incumbent Holly Daines and 2,485 for challenger Dee Jones.

The vote counts for both candidates increased slightly from the totals announced on the night of the municipal election.

The official tally of votes cast in the election now stands at 6,633.

The ballot count in the mayoral race announced on Nov. 2 was 3,854 for Daines (62% of votes cast) and 2,349 for Jones (38% of votes cast).

In the race for two at-large seats on the Logan City Council, the ballot counts reported by the official canvass were 4,313 votes for incumbent Ernesto López, 4,237 for incumbent Amy Anderson and 3,733 for challenger Keegan Garrity.

On the evening of Nov. 2, the unofficial ballot counts were reported as 4,040 for López, 4,004 for Anderson and 3,526 for Garrity.

Following the canvass count, the city recorder’s office reported that nearly 32 percent of Logan’s 20,776 registered voters cast ballots in the municipal election. Harris added that election results by voting precinct can be viewed at her office in the Logan City Hall.

The Logan City Hall is located at 290 North, 100 West. The regular hours of the Office of the City Recorder are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The canvass is the official tally of votes for any given election. The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and ensure that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.

The ballot totals for the municipal election were certified by Mark A. Anderson, Jeanne F. Simmonds, Tom Jensen, Amy Z. Anderson, Ernesto López and Teresa Harris.