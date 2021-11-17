Man pleads guilty to abusing young girl

Caleb Marble booking photo (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to abusing a 3-year-old girl in September. Caleb Marble waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and accepted a plea deal.

Court records show Marble appeared in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse, a second-degree felony; and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sept. 22, Logan City police officers arrested Marble after he seen yelling, slapping and hitting the little girl in the stomach. The abuse was also caught on video.

Later while being arraigned on formal charges, Marble said he was dealing with a lot of stress from being evicted and other personal problems.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard accepted Marble’s waiver and plea agreement. He scheduled sentencing for Dec. 20 and ordered the defendant to complete a presentence report, compiled by probation agents.

Marble remains in the Cache County Jail, being held on a $10,000 bail. He could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

