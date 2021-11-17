June 28, 1938 – November 13, 2021 (age 83)



Arbon Valley, Idaho- Mary Rene` Bradley, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Rene’ was born on June 28, 1938 in Shoshone, Idaho, to Corwin (Conny) and Nadine Gibbons. She was raised in Shoshone, Salmon, Nampa, and Pocatello, Idaho. A graduate of Pocatello High School, class of 1956.

Rene’ married Rodney Smith in 1958 in Ely, Nevada with whom she had 4 children. They often relocated for Rod’s jobs around Southeast Idaho and Eastern Wyoming. They later divorced. She then married Willard Bradley II in 1969, he had 2 sons, and they had one son together. She lived in Arbon Valley 52 years, the remainder of her life. Rene` enjoyed raising registered Gelbvieh cattle on the Bradley Mountain Ranch. While living in Arbon she served in different positions such as the clerk of the Arbon School Board, volunteered at the Arbon Valley voting polls, and was the beef superintendent for Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Rene was also a devout Christian who accepted the Lord as her savior and faithfully attended church for years. She read her bible and prayed daily, and looked forward to living in heaven with her Savior Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her 5 children and 2 step children; Debbie Keller, Dawn Ann & Bruce Bradley, Kay Liljenquist, JC Smith, Willard Bradley III and Kevin Bradley. Her 10 grandchildren; Brent (Trish) Miller, Rachel (Jake) Dobson, Harley (Sherrie) Bradley, Aaron (Joyce) Day, Adrienne Whitton, Jaden (Sophie) Liljenquist, Tayson Smith, Shandel (Tyler) Thompson, Ruger Bradley, Kaitlyn Bradley, and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Bradley II, sister Judy Whitaker, and parents Corwin (Conny) & Nadine Gibbons.

She will be cremated and the family will have a private burial in the Arbon Cemetery.

Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 11:00am- 2:00pm at the LDS church, 1358 Church Rd. Arbon Valley, ID. 11:00am visitation with family in lieu of a viewing, 12 noon the service will start followed by a meal.

