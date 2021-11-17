Mendon man arrested for allegedly starting neighbor’s barn on fire

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Mendon man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a nearby hay barn in June. Aaron K. Obray was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, the barn fire occurred on June 23 and caused approximately $80,000 in damages. At the time, Obray told investigators that he didn’t know how the fire started.

On Wednesday, Obray met with Cache County sheriff’s deputies again. He allegedly admitted to accidentally starting the fire and then lying about it.

The report stated, Obray claimed he was burning a cardboard box that contained lacquer thinner on it. Burning portions of the box floated over the barn and started it on fire.

Jail records show, Obray was booked on suspicion of arson, a second-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony. He was later released under the agreement that he will report to court when formal charges are filed.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com