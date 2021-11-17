Our beloved Sandra Alice Sanderson, 75, returned home to her Heavenly Father and was reunited with her sweetheart, Vick, on Monday, November 15, 2021. We will miss her love and witty, fun-loving personality.

Sandra was born on August 14, 1946, to Melba and Fred Wendell in Ogden, Utah. She married her best friend and sweetheart, Vick Dean Sanderson, on February 12, 1966, in Willard; their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple on February 12, 1971. Just before her husband’s passing in July of 2016, they celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage. She missed her sweetheart dearly after that; now they are together once again.

Sandra retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 30 years of service.

Some of her hobbies and interests included: family, traveling, camping, crafts, crocheting, sewing, and family history work; she also loved working with and training her therapy animals. She and Vick were members of the Intermountain Therapy Animal Organization.

Sandie will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Melba and Fred; her beloved husband, Vick; and her sister, JoLene Wood. She is survived by her in-laws; Ira Wood, Leo R (Bonnie) Sanderson, Delery (Cathleen) Sanderson; six nieces and nephews and their families.

The family wishes to send heartfelt thanks to the staff at Stonehenge Rehabilitation, Intermountain Medical Center, and Intermountain Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

Funeral Services will be Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 – 10:30 also at Myers.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

