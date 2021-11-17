July 21, 1929 – November 12, 2021 (age 92)

Vira Adams Beus, age 92 passed away November 12, 2021. Written by Vi. “On July 21, 1929, I was born to Edgar and Ella Adams, the 6th of 8. My parents taught me to work hard, do the best I could with what I had and be happy. Also to love. I lived and learned many things thru the great depression and World War II. I was further blessed with four great daughters Susan, Sherrie, JoElla, and Vickie. After retiring from Cutter Laboratory. I worked 5 summers at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. A job I always had dreamed of doing. One last THANKS to my friends and family who gave me love and support. And to my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, “I’m sure going to miss ya!” Love Grama Vi

At my request, no public services will be held.”

While at the Grand Canyon mom was very proud of accomplishing the hike from the North Rim to the South Rim thru the bottom of the Grand Canyon. “There was times I didn’t think I could make it. “She also stated she wanted to make sure “I am sorry to anyone I have hurt.”. Mom, we love you and we will miss you.

She is survived by brothers Lane Adams and Ardell (Charlene) Adams. Daughters Susan Beus Sandall, Sharon (Mike) Campbell, Vickie (Fred) Archambault, 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by daughter JoElla Castelli, sister Lavon Coop, brothers Rex, Jay, Ben, and Darrell. Thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice for their care and understanding.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. We will let everyone know.

