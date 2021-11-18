August 8, 1973 – November 15, 2021 (age 48)

Brian Hal Thompson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home in Hyrum.

A full obituary will appear here soon.

The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan.

Viewings will be held at White Pine on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Monday prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:30 pm.

Interment at Hyrum Cemetery.

Those who would like to attend the funeral virtually may use the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83529835250?pwd=bXVCZ2hN…

