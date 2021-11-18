Hello Dolly and more coming to Logan High School over the next two months

LOGAN — Logan High School’s production of Hello Dolly opens Friday night and continues Saturday, Monday and Tuesday nights at 7p.m. each evening in the Logan High School auditorium.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Chris Rasmussen, one of the faculty members overseeing the production described what it’s like working with the kids.

“It’s really quite a joy. There’s four of us, Jared Rounds, Rachel Wheeler, Melody Francis and myself. I kind of have a lesser role right now because I’m just doing the technical aspect of it. But…you start interacting with (the students) at the beginning of the school year, in a classroom setting, they have auditions and they practice. Then about fall break, the middle of October, they start practicing after school at least three days a week for two and a half, three hours,” explained Rasmussen.

He said you end up spending a lot of time with the kids and come to know their successes their failures and really get to know them well. Rasmussen said it’s quite a fun experience.

“We’ve had some that have even said that when they were in elementary school and they came to our matinee……they looked up on stage and said ‘that’s going to be me’. And it was, and they’re still acting now, after high school they’ve moved on. Some have gone in to programs, some are just doing things locally, but it’s been kind of fun to watch the whole (process) for that situation.”

Other productions on the horizon at Logan High School include Utah-favorite David Archuleta on November 30th, Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band on December 11th, Nathan Pacheco on December 20th and Voice Male on December 27th.

Rasmussen said just about every night and day is filled with a performance of some kind in December. Get more information at LoganHigh.org.