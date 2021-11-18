February 12, 1932 – November 16, 2021 (age 89)



Jean Thomas Pierce, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Jean was born on February 12, 1932 the oldest of beautiful twin girls, to Henry Virgil and Fern Mendenhall Thomas in Cornish Utah. Jean was raised in Northern Cache County and graduated from North Cache High School in 1950.

Shortly after graduation she moved with a cousin two girls all by themselves, to the big city of Logan. She was reintroduced to Dean LeRoy Pierce, upon his arrival home from the service. They were married on January 10, 1952 in Logan Utah. They celebrated 65 years together before his passing in 2017. They settled in Corinne Utah in 1964 where they raised their family of six children and grew their posterity.

Jean worked as a waitress at Mattie’s, Earl’s and Bert’s, before beginning her career as a “lunch lady” for the Box Elder School District. This combined two of her great loves, cooking and children. She retired in 1994.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, winning numerous awards for her beautiful handiwork. She also loved sewing, reading and dancing around her living room to Lawrence Welk. Her greatest passion was her family. She had a meal prepared and the door was always open for anyone dropping in. Jean loved the chaos of her large family and extended family.

Jean is survived by five of her children, JeDeane (Ed) Corbett, Seth (Kim), Robert “Bobby”, Kathie (David) Fisher, Marcie (Kolbie) Greer; 21 grand children; 37 great grand children; 4 great great grand children.

She is preceded in death by her husband; son, Henry “Ollie”; all of her siblings and her parents.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Corinne LDS Church, 2335 North 4000 West, at 11:00am.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45am. Interment will be in the Corinne Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her friend Collette Anderson for her love and care. She truly cherished your friendship.

You can leave your memories on our website at www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Jean’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/jean-pierce-nov-2021