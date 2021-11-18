June 23, 1932 – November 16, 2021 (age 89)

Malinda Mar Diene Liddle Stevens, 89, passed away on November 16, 2021 in Logan, Utah. Our angel mom lived a lifetime of service and love. She was the second of four children and spent many of her young years growing up on Alcatraz Island. At age 11 she moved to Denver, then shortly to Clearfield where she graduated from Davis High School. At BYU she met our dad, Fred M. Stevens, at a ballroom dance class she was teaching. After a short courtship they were married in the Salt Lake Temple and started their family that extended to nine children, seven girls and two boys. Mom loved being a mom! Motherhood was her highest calling in life, even though she wanted a dozen children, she loved her nine beyond words. We all cherish her.

As kids we loved her famous rolls and everything else she made. Mom has a special talent of sewing and made all of our clothes as we grew up. She was so proud on Easter Sunday when we the girls all lined up in matching dresses. Mom had a passion for books and reading. She spent 30+ years as the manager of The Book Table in Logan. She was an expert in helping everyone find the best book.

Mom served in many callings in the church and especially enjoyed serving as stake young women’s president. Mom retired at age 70 and fulfilled her dream mission in Nauvoo. She was forever blessed by serving with Beth Blanchard, who became her best friend. The two were like sisters, almost inseparable. After their mission, she and Beth enjoyed their temple service callings. Mom accepted her final call for an appointment for which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen for a long time.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Stevens, parents, Leo & Nina Liddle, brother, Robert Liddle, daughter Jill Stevens, sons-in-law, Joe Campbell & David Teichert and granddaughter, Stevie Lee Stevens.

Linda is survived by her children, Debbie (Marv) Sparrow, Peggy (Gary) Webb, Sally (Craig) Mills, Clint (Camie) Stevens, Lisa (Kelly) Parkinson, Steve (Jamie) Stevens, Judy (Ron) Cook, and Mary Kay (Don) Parker. 40 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, at noon.

The viewing will take place Monday, Nov. 22 from 6-8pm and 10:30-11:45 prior to the funeral.

All services will be at Bridgerland Park 1st Ward, 825 N 200 W Logan, UT.

Burial in Smithfield Utah Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.