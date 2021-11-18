Rudy Gay scores 20 points in season debut, Jazz beat Raptors

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Toronto Raptors, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gay showed he still knows how to make a major impact on a game even while playing limited minutes.

Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help the Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night.

Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 games while recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel.

Returning from a surgery that forced Gay to teach himself how to walk again for a second time in his NBA career would have been too daunting for most players in their mid-30s. Gay embraced the challenge of coming back.

“It’s not easy. It takes a lot of dedication,” Gay said. “You got to be a little different and I’m a little different.

His offense wasn’t the only thing that lifted the Jazz to their second straight win. Gay made good defensive plays and provided enough spacing and passing to help the offense operate at high efficiency.

“He played within himself,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Made the game easy because of the decisions that he made. He made shots, but that’s a byproduct of making the right play.”

Donovan Mitchell also scored 20 points for Utah, and Royce O’Neale added a season-high 16. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 11 rebounds.