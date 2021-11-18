Thursday’s new COVID cases number 1,789 with 13 new deaths

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Thursday report includes 1,789 new positive cases of coronavirus, 107 of those in northern Utah. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 581,165 positive cases statewide.

Children in grades K-12 account for 441 of the new cases announced Thursday which is 25 percent of all new cases.

Since Wednesday 13 more Utahns died of COVID-19 and from the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,411 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 175 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There are now 547 Utahns hospitalized, 10 fewer than what was reported Wednesday, and 223 of those are in intensive care, three fewer than on Wednesday. Utah’s intensive care units are now at 96.7 percent capacity. Since the pandemic began 25,331 Utahns have been hospitalized.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 32,466, with 30,936 listed as totally recovered, while 1,512 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Since Wednesday 17,676 Utahns received vaccinations and now almost 4 million doses have been administered over the course of the pandemic.

There are 91,604 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 194,750 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

In total, 12,080 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means almost 3.9 million people have been tested and over 7 million total tests have been administered the last 20 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 25,238.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,633 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” stands at 16.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8 percent.

UDOH reported people who are unvaccinated are at 16.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 3,801 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 301,841 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,697 total positives in Franklin County, 724 in Bear Lake County and 571 in Oneida County.