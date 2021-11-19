Logan city officials endorse Small Business Saturday

The city of Logan will observe Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

LOGAN – The City of Logan will celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

Mayor Holly Daines announced that annual observance during the most recent meeting of the Logan City Council with a formal proclamation signed on Nov. 16.

“As I think we all know,” she said, “small businesses are an important part of our economy. They are also an important part of our character, of who we are.”

The annual observance of Small Business Saturday is a traditional part of Logan festivities leading up to Christmas. City officials say that celebration is a way for Logan residents to support local, small businesses and the contributions those enterprises make to our economy and community.

Small Business Saturday has been observed nationwide since 2010, neatly sandwiched between the retail blitz of Black Friday and the online purchasing surge on Cyber Monday.

Daines’ proclamation hailed the 31.7 million small businesses in America, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Those enterprises represent 99.7 percent of U.S. employers and were responsible for more than 65 percent of all new jobs created in the past two decades. Overall, small businesses employ more than 47 percent of all U.S. private sector workers.

Recent national polling revealed that Small Business Saturday observances have had an impact on the attitudes of American holiday shoppers.

About 88 percent of U.S. consumers now feel a personal commitment to support small businesses. Of consumers who plan to shop small on Nov. 27, about 97 percent say they will do so because they recognize the beneficial impact that their purchases will have on their local economy and communities.

About 85 percent of Small Business Saturday shoppers also reported that they encouraged friends and family to join them.

Even consumers who are committed to online shopping and social media are now getting into the act on Small Business Saturday.

About 56 percent of shoppers on Small Business Saturday in 2020 made their purchases online.

Of those consumers, about 50 percent reported that they endorsed a local small business on social media or made their purchases on the basis of a social media recommendation.

Daines added that Logan is joining advocacy groups as well as public and private organizations nationwide in observing Small Business Saturday because local businesses help to create jobs, fuel our economy and preserve our communities.

The Small Business Saturday proclamation urges local residents to support small business on Nov. 27 and throughout the year.