Logan man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot woman in the head

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been arrested for assaulting a woman repeatedly and threatening to shoot her. Samuel A. Cullumber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Cullumber was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane asked the court to hold Cullumber in jail without bail, calling the suspect a “substantial danger to the alleged victim.” He explained how the woman told Logan City police officers how she had been threatened and attacked several times while in a relationship with Cullumber.

The crimes reportedly occurred earlier this month and back in 2016.

The alleged victim claimed how Cullumber once smothered her with a pillow while the two were fighting. During another assault, he pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot her. He also placed his hands around her neck and strangled her during another attack.

Cullumber spoke briefly during Friday’s arraignment. He told the court he was planning on hiring an attorney to represent him.

Judge Spencer Walsh agreed with prosecutors, ordering Cullumber to be held without bail due to the seriousness of the charges. He ordered him to appear again in court Wednesday.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

