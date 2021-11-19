Logan votes to join over 400 school districts in vaping class-action lawsuit

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts. A government study released on Thursday, June 7, 2018, said teen vaping seemed to hold steady in 2017 and cigarette smoking continued to decline _ a promising sign of progress against a wide range of nicotine and tobacco products. However, some experts were cautious about the results. They noted the survey did not asks specifically about Juuls, a wildly popular form of e-cigarettes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LOGAN – Logan City School District voted to join over 400 school districts across the country to become part of the litigation effort against Juul Labs on Tuesday.

LCSD Business Administrator Jeff Barben said the district had been approached by an attorney with Kirton McConkie but LCSD Superintendent and he were skeptical.

“We looked at it and weren’t sure,” Barben said. “I’ve just seen a lot of these lawsuits that end up the attorneys make a lot but individuals, the plaintiff, don’t end up with much.”

Barden said he kept in touch with the attorney and was able to get more information. He thought it would be beneficial for LCSD to join with about 41 school districts in Utah.

“I feel like it’ll probably be beneficial that we join the lawsuit,” Barben said. “I think it will also send the message that we are serious about the health effects of vaping on our students.”

The lawsuit claims Juul downplayed health risks of vaping and used questionable marketing practices to target minors and young adults.

The lawsuit is leans on a lawsuit filed against Juul by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein which settled for $40 million in June.

LCSD Education Board Vice President Frank Stewart motioned to join the lawsuit with the contingency that any proceeds that result from the lawsuit be used in anti-smoking education and prevention.

LCSD Education Board Member Ann Geary suggested using some of the funds to invest in vaping detectors to place in school restrooms and locker rooms.

The detectors register chemical vaping aerosol, then send an email or text alert to school officials, according to Wired.

Juul Labs has tried to have the lawsuit dismissed but haven’t been successful. If no settlement is reached, a trial would begin in March 2022.