One COVID death in Cache County and 1,764 cases statewide

FILE PHOTO: Empty blood tube with Positive Coronavirus label. Photo by Prasesh Shiwakoti

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) week-ending COVID report Friday includes 1,764 new coronavirus cases statewide and 17 new deaths in Utah since Thursday. One case involved a Cache county man between 65-84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death.

There have now been 582,929 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic and 3,428 deaths, including 176 in northern Utah.

During the week just ending, 76 Utahns lost their lives to the coronavirus.

As has been the case for weeks, over 20 percent of the daily new cases Friday involve school-age children (428 in the Friday report). More than 51,000 Utah children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated since they became eligible.

As of Friday there are 533 Utahns in hospitals with COVID-19, 14 fewer than were reported Thursday. There are 214 patients in intensive care, nine fewer than Thursday. There have been 25,366 hospitalizations in Utah the last 20 months.

There were 16,465 people vaccinated since Thursday and over 4.0 million vaccines have been administered in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

With 9,034 Utahns tested since Thursday almost 3.9 million people have been tested and more than 7 million total tests have been administered statewide since the outbreak.

Currently 91,887 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 195,268 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

With 106 new positive cases reported Friday the northern Utah case count has reached 32,572 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties and 31,047 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,515 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,632 a day. The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6 percent plus the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7 percent.

Idaho’s Friday COVID update indicates 3,826 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 302,394 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,708 in Franklin county, 724 in Bear Lake county and 574 in Oneida county.