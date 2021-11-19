PHOTO GALLERY: Idaho 2A football championship – West Side 33, Firth 13

West Side wins its 3rd straight football championship after defeating Firth 33-13 on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Holt Arena. The Pirates finish their season after winning their 32nd straight game and the championship is the school’s eighth overall.

Photos by Cindee Reeder / Additional information about Cindee’s work (or inquiries about purchasing her photos) can be found at cindeereeder.com.

