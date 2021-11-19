PHOTO GALLERY: Idaho 2A football championship – West Side 33, Firth 13

Written by Cache Valley Daily
November 19, 2021

West Side wins its 3rd straight football championship after defeating Firth 33-13 on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Holt Arena. The Pirates finish their season after winning their 32nd straight game and the championship is the school’s eighth overall.

Photos by Cindee Reeder / Additional information about Cindee’s work (or inquiries about purchasing her photos) can be found at cindeereeder.com.

Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. Visit http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.