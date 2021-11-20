Impairment suspected as possible cause of fatal crash in Tremonton

Fatal crash along southbound I-15, near milepost 379 (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Law enforcement is investigating the cause of a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning in Tremonton. The crash occurred around 7:10 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers report a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling southbound on Interstate-15 near milepost 379. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment and rolled.

The driver received fatal injuries in the crash. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family.

Troopers are investigating impairment as a potential contributing factor of the crash.

