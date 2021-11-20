Smithfield man previously convicted of breaking into Logan Temple charged with allegedly downloading child pornography

LOGAN — A 36-year-old Smithfield man previously convicted of breaking into the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is in jail again for allegedly downloading child pornography. Peter A. Ambrose is being held in the Cache County Jail for allegedly violating his probation.

Ambrose was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane explained how Smithfield City police officers began investigating Ambrose, who allegedly was sharing child pornography on a social media group. During a search of his phone, police located a graphic video of a young girl.

Crane said, due to the child’s development, it was obvious that she was a minor.

Judge Spencer Walsh refused to grant bail for Ambrose. He ordered him to appear again in court Monday.

On December 24, 2019 Ambrose was arrested after police found him locked inside a room on the main floor of the temple. He had used a ladder to climb over the building’s exterior fence, breaking the glass doors with an ax and gaining entry into the building.

Once inside, Ambrose damaged paintings, tore down curtains and used the ax to shatter a mirror. A fire extinguisher was also sprayed over furniture and the floors.

Ambrose later accepted a plea deal pleading guilty to several amended charges. He claimed how he was angry about some “personal problems,” at the time the crime occurred. He was later sentenced to three-years of probation and ordered to pay $3,600 to the Church in restitution.

In June, Ambrose was sentenced to 30-days in jail for harassing his estranged-wife in another case. He had previously been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

In March, he disregarded the court order and texted the woman, attempting to ask her out on a date. He later blamed his behavior on an “act of loneliness” that had been “blown way out of proportion.”

Ambrose sat quietly, shaking his head during Friday’s short hearing. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

