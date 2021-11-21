Fanette Hill Spencer passed away, at age 88, on November 20, 2021 in Honeyville, Utah at her daughters home. She was born in Tremonton, Utah to James Frank and Irene Hill.

Fanette married Richard Spencer. They later divorced.

Fanette lived in Garland, Utah; Tremonton, Utah; Moab, Utah; Eugene Oregon; and Ft Lewis Washington. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1951.

She worked at the City Drugstore and as a Homemaker.

She loved Elvis, The Jazz, and playing cards with family and friends. She was an expert at Jeopardy and faithfully watched Dancing with the Stars. One of her other favorite thing to do was to go to Maddox. She loved sending cards to her grandkids and great grandkids.

Fanette was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served as a Relief Society Visiting Teacher and a Single Adult Rep.

She is survived by her Son, Gary (Pat) Spencer; Daughter, Julie (Hubert) Fransen; Sister Janie (Jim) Pugsley; 13 Grandchildren, and many Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Joette; Brother, Gene; Sisters, Zella, Annalee, Joelene; and her parents.

All services will be held at the Garland 4th Ward Church (175 South Main Garland, Utah) on Monday November 29, 2021. The service will be held at noon with a viewing held prior from 10:30-11:30 am.

Interment will take place at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

Special thanks to Amanda and all the Hospice caregivers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.