March 2, 1934 – November 20, 2021 (age 87)

Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, Jose “Joe” P Gonzales, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 2, 1934 to Elena Pacheco and Frank C Gonzales. He lived in Texas during his youth and moved to Brigham City in 1957, this is where he called home. Joe married Oralia Velasques in 1955. They had six children, Juan, Bertha, Josefina, Sylvia, Robert, Margarita.

Joe was a truck driver for Del-monte for years. He then worked at Thiokol for 20 years in the strategic division. Joe loved coffee, going dancing, watching cowboy and action movies. He loved sitting in his lawn chair under his shade tree with his dog Rocky. Joe loved people. He made friends everywhere he went, especially with the kids. He was a wonderful caretaker of his mom until her last day.

He is survived by his children, Juan, Bertha, Josefina, Sylvia (Kim) Eskelson, Robert (Kristi), Margarita (John) Bowen; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; siblings, Emma, Arcardio.

Joe was preceded by his parents; siblings, Maria, Juana, Frank, Jim; 2 grandchildren, Angela Marie, Joe Andrew.

Funeral services will be held on November 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham.

A viewing will be held prior from 10-10:45 am.

Interment will be in the Corinne Cemetery.

