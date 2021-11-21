Logan man arrested for allegedly stealing family member’s car and then threatening them

LOGAN — A 18-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a family member’s car and then threatening them after they called police. Yahir Morales-Aguirre was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday on suspicion of multiple offenses.

Morales was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with unauthorized control of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane claimed, Logan City police were called to Morales’ residence after he allegedly stole a family member’s car. He then became aggressive as officers took him into custody.

Police report that as they were placing Morales in handcuffs, he threatened the alleged victims telling them, “You’re dead.”

Morales was assigned a public defender to represent him. He was also ordered to appear again in court Monday.

Judge Spencer Walsh said he would allow Morales to be released on $5000 bail. He prohibited him though from having any contact with the alleged victims.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com