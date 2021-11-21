September 19, 1960 – November 17, 2021 (age 61)

Sammy Abel Alvares, of Smithfield Utah passed away November 17, 2021, at McKay Dee Hospital surrounded by his loving family at the age of 61. Sammy was born September 19, 1960 In Logan, Utah, son of the late Daniel & Florinda Alvares.

Sammy attended school in Smithfield, Utah. He had many things he cherished in life, but his grandchildren put the biggest smile on his face. He loved attending their cheer performances, dance recitals, football games and their birthday parties. They will all miss him very much. He loved his Corvette, Harley Davidson and watching the Cowboys every chance he got. He also enjoyed lifting weights, camping, a good BBQ and being with all his family. He loved family gatherings at “The Ranch.” He had many friends always stopping by just to say “Hi”. You know you would always get a scare, a joke or dog jaw when close to him.

Sammy was employed previously at Le Grand Johnson. Later on he owned his own fencing business, MJS. His last employer was Staker Parson, where he was a loader operator for the past 15 years. He truly enjoyed his job and coworkers.

Sammy is survived by his wife Jolynn. Son, Sammy (Lacee); son, Justin (Ashlee); daughter, Melissa (Kory); and son, Brian Karpowich. His Siblings, Danny Alvares, Nancy Hernandez, Sally (Russ) Hooker, Carol Mack, and Frank (Kaylene) Alvares. His grandchildren are Destiny, Kyler, Landon, Bryce, Braylee, Mayzie, Khloe, Rhettley, Zayn and Mckaylee.

There will be a viewing Sunday November 21, 2021 from 6:00–8:00 PM at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North Logan, Utah 84321.

Viewing on Monday November 22, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 AM.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers a Memorial account for Sammy Alvares has been set up at America First Credit Union and would be appreciated.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.