March 24, 1955 – November 15, 2021 (age 66)

Steven Michael Bobka, 66, passed away November 15, 2021 in Preston, Idaho. He was born March 24, 1955 in Spokane, Washington to Denis and Elena Casebeer Bobka. Steven loved sports but mostly basketball. He not only loved to play basketball but he loved to watch it as well. He was a muscle classic car enthusiast and he loved to fish. He was a dairy farmer and knew how to work hard.

He is survived by his daughters; Shayna Bobka, Preston, Idaho; Stacey Bobka, Boise, Idaho; Alison Thometz, Boise, Idaho as well as his sons; Brady Bobka (Kelsey) Preston, Idaho and Matthew Bobka (Stephanie), Ogden, Utah. He is also survived by his brother Mark Bobka, Phoenix, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Bobka, a son-in-law Jason Thometz and a grandson, Baine Bobka.

Graveside services will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Fairview Cemetery, 4363 South State Street, Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held Monday prior to the graveside service from 11-11:45 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

