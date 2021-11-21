Treasurer reminds county property owners of tax deadline

CACHE COUNTY – Because bad news doesn’t get better with age, County Treasurer Craig McAllister is reminding Cache County residents that only five business days remain prior to the Nov. 30 deadline for payment of 2021 property taxes.

“We have collected only 25 percent of the taxes that are due,” McAllister explained on Wednesday, Nov. 17. “As of this second, there are still 34,426 parcels with taxes due (in the Cache County). That’s more than $74 million in taxes still outstanding.

“Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Treasurer’s Office will be closed Thursday (Nov. 25) and Friday (Nov. 26).”

That leaves only five days when the Treasurer’s Office will be open to accept payments prior to the end of November.

“Payments in person are welcome,” McAllister adds. “But there are other options (available to county residents).

Those options include via the U.S. Postal Service or by depositing checks into the drop box in the parking lot behind the Cache County Administrative Building at 179 North Main Street.

The Treasurer’s Office also accepts tax payments via phone call and online by credit card, debit card and electronic checks.

If paying by mail or drop box, McAllister advises residents to enclose the payment stub from the bottom of their tax notice. Payments will be credited based on their postmark or deposit date, not the date on the check. Late tax payments will incur a penalty.

Tax payments should be mailed to Cache County Treasurer, 179 North Main Street (Room 201), Logan, Utah, 84321-5126.

If paying by phone or online, McAllister advises county residents to go to www.cachecountry.org/treasurer and follow the directions under “Paying Property Taxes.”

The county’s website explains that electronic checks are a secure means of transferring funds from residents’ bank accounts that do not incur a fee.

Fees for other forms of online payment are $3.95 for any payment amount via debit cards and 2.45 percent of the tax amount with a $1.95 minimum fee for credit cards.

Despite the fees for online tax payments, that option is available to Cache County residents on a 24-hours a day, seven-days a week basis.

Residents still intending to pay their property tax in person are advised to contact the Treasurer’s Office to make any appointment by calling 435-755-1500.